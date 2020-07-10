Young New Haven girl pretends to disappear after getting caught sneaking a snack!

(WTNH) — A video is now going viral across social media, and it turns out the adorable girl at the center of it all is a Connecticut native!



One sweet video of a young girl from New Haven is going viral. The video is of the girl getting caught red-handed sneaking a bag of fruit snacks before dinner. Check out her technique above.

Christina Vaughn saw right through her 20-month-old granddaughter’s closing-eyes act. Vaughn says Amala, the young girl, wanted a snack from the cabinet, but she told her not to eat it before dinner.

When she turned back around, she saw the toddler clutching the fruit snacks and that’s when Amala pretended to disappear – closing her eyes as if she were sleeping.

“When she caught my eye and we caught eyes – she stepped back like this against the counter and she closed her eyes… and she just stood there and I was like, Amala, put it back. And I said, you know what, let me get this on video because my son is not going to believe that she closed her eyes on me when I told her to put it back,” Vaughn said.



“She’s such a character – she has a big, big personality – she loves to eat.”