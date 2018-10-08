'A Star Is Born,' 'Venom' both shine at the box office

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(ABC News) - Take a bow, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, your Oscar-buzzy film, "A Star Is Born," shined like a diamond this weekend at the box office.

So did the anti-hero film, "Venom," the two movies combining for the 10th-biggest October opening weekends of all time.

Marvel's "Spider-Man" spinoff, starring Tom Hardy as the titular character, delivered an estimated $80 million -- the biggest October opening ever -- beating the previous record set by "Gravity" in 2013 by more than $20 million.

Sony Pictures A scene from "Venom."

Overseas, "Venom" earned an estimated $125.2 million, for a record October worldwide opening topping $205 million.

"A Star Is Born" took second place, earning an estimated $41.25 million. Adding in the $1.3 million from Tuesday and Wednesday sneak peaks, the latest remake of the classic film -- this time starring Cooper and Gaga -- has collected a total of $42.6 million.

In third place was the animated feature "Smallfoot," delivering around $14.9 million.

"The Hate U Give" -- a film adaptation of the late Angela Thomas' novel of the same name, starring Amandla Stenberg -- had an impressive opening weekend, earning $500,000 from just 36 theaters. It's expected to expand to around 200 theaters next weekend.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings: