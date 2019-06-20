Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer donates portion of winnings in honor of Trebek

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The "Jeopardy!" champion who won more than two million dollars is honoring the host of the game show.

James Holzhauer donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in Alex Trebek's name.

Back in March, Trebek shared with the public that he is battling stage four pancreatic cancer. He has since said he's in near-remission.

