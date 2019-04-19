Entertainment

Adult only Easter egg hunt features big ticket prizes

(WTNH) - Easter is just days away and kids will be busy searching for eggs and gifts left by the Easter Bunny.

But one Easter egg hunt in Texas is just for adults and there's a lot more than candy up for grabs!

Thousands raced in the dark to get as many eggs as possible. While most are filled with candy, there are just two golden tickets. 

Those golden tickets are then turned in for huge prizes like video games, laptops and even big screen TV's!
 

