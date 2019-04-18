Alex Trebek wraps up Jeopardy! Season 35 tapings with life updates Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. April 28, 2006, Alex Trebek holds the award for "Jeopardy!" "Jeopardy!" host Trebek announced he's been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in a video on March 6, 2019, that had a positive tone despite the grim prognosis. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) - Alex Trebek recently wrapped up taping Season 35 of Jeopardy! and took to YouTube to make a few announcements.

He started by thanking his fans for their letters and messages of support while battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

He stated that he is "feeling good" and "continuing with my therapy" for treatment.

Trebek said he is excited to start taping for Season 36 in July, which will begin airing on TV in September "with all kinds of good stuff".

Web Extra: Alex Trebek wraps up Season 35 of Jepoardy!