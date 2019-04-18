Entertainment

Alex Trebek wraps up Jeopardy! Season 35 tapings with life updates

(WTNH) - Alex Trebek recently wrapped up taping Season 35 of Jeopardy! and took to YouTube to make a few  announcements.

He started by thanking his fans for their letters and messages of support while battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

He stated that he is "feeling good" and "continuing with my therapy" for treatment.

Trebek said he is excited to start taping for Season 36 in July, which will begin airing on TV in September "with all kinds of good stuff".

Web Extra: Alex Trebek wraps up Season 35 of Jepoardy!

 

 

 
