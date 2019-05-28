AMC theatres offers $4 summer movie deal

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WTNH) - The summer blockbuster season is upon us and AMC wants to get your family to their theaters!

The movie theater chain is offering a summer deal for kids and the young-at-heart.

You can see a movie and buy a popcorn, drink, and snack all for just four dollars!

The catch is that it's only for PG rated movies, and only on Wednesday mornings.

The promotion runs from June 5th to August 14th.

