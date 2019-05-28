Entertainment

AMC theatres offers $4 summer movie deal

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 06:10 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 06:10 AM EDT

(WTNH) - The summer blockbuster season is upon us and AMC wants to get your family to their theaters!

The movie theater chain is offering a summer deal for kids and the young-at-heart.

You can see a movie and buy a popcorn, drink, and snack all for just four dollars!

The catch is that it's only for PG rated movies, and only on Wednesday mornings.

The promotion runs from June 5th to August 14th.

For more details on the promotion, click here. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center