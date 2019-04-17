Beyonce drops 40-song surprise album with new documentary

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(ABC News) - Beyonce's performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was dubbed by many as the most memorable of her career -- if not of all time.

With her monumental acts during weekend one and two, she became the first woman of color to headline the festival.

Now fans can experience it over and over again. The 23-time Grammy winner's highly anticipated Netflix documentary "Homecoming" hits the streaming platform today.

The singer also released a companion album, "Homecoming: The Live Album," with a full 40 songs from the show.

The trailer, released in April 2019, sent fans into a frenzy, as it featured scenes from the iconic performance along with intimate backstage moments of the musical icon with her family.

It also featured a voiceover from the late poet Maya Angelou, who says, "What I really want to do is be a representative of my race, of the human race.”

“I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be," the voiceover continues. "I have a chance to teach and to love and to laugh and I know that when I’m finished doing what I’m sent here to do, I will be called home.”

Moments like Blue Ivy practicing choreography with Beyonce and her dancers are also featured in the trailer, which has close to 2 million views.

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé | April 17 on Netflix. 💙 https://t.co/5AV7oARNGc pic.twitter.com/JIMaUyJa3f — Blue Ivy Source (@blueivysource) April 8, 2019

Fans can expect an inside look into the preparation for the performances that honored historically black colleges and universities, drew inspiration from civil rights activist Malcolm X and reunited the much-loved girl group, Destiny's Child.