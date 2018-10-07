Entertainment

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors waltzing into living rooms Sunday night

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 01:53 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 01:53 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Some pint-sized pairs are hitting the dance floor.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres on Sunday night.

Related Content: Dancing with the Stars Season 27 Premiere

The competition pairs 12 celebrity kids with pro junior ballroom dancers.

Former competitors Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz were tapped to emcee, and the competition will be judged by award-winning Mandy Moore, last season's champion Adam Rippon and longtime pro Val Chmerkovisky.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center