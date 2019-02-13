Entertainment

Disney releases first trailer for 'Frozen 2'

By:

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 12:40 PM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 12:40 PM EST

(WTNH) - Disney released the first trailer for the highly anticipated "Frozen 2", due to hit theaters later this year.

The fim reunites directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, and the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

'Frozen 2' will also feature the music of Academy Award winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

'Frozen 2', from Walt Disney Animation Studios, opens in theaters across the United States on November 22.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

The Oscars LIVE on News 8…

The Oscars LIVE on News 8…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center