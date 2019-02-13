Disney releases first trailer for 'Frozen 2'

Disney

(WTNH) - Disney released the first trailer for the highly anticipated "Frozen 2", due to hit theaters later this year.

The fim reunites directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, and the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

'Frozen 2' will also feature the music of Academy Award winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

'Frozen 2', from Walt Disney Animation Studios, opens in theaters across the United States on November 22.