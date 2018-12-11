Kathie Lee Gifford is leaving 'Today'
(CNN) - Television icon Kathie Lee Gifford will bid farewell to NBC's "Today" show next April.
"As we all know, Kathie Lee's plate has been overflowing lately with film, music and book projects, and after giving us eleven extraordinary years, she's decided to focus her attention full-time on those other creative endeavors," NBC News President Noah Oppenheim wrote in an internal memo Tuesday morning.
Oppenheim called her a "legend" for her "enduring and endearing talents in morning television."
Gifford has co-hosted the 10 a.m. hour of "Today" with Hoda Kotb since 2008. In the television world, the hour is known for funny conversations, celebrity guests and free-flowing wine. Gifford and Kotb are beloved by millions of viewers.
And in the business world, it is known as a prime place to advertise. The morning-long "Today" show is a cash cow for NBC, generating hundreds of millions of dollars of ad revenue. So changes to the show's cast are always a big deal.
In the coming months NBC will have to retool both the 9 and 10 a.m. hours. That's because 9 a.m. host Megyn Kelly was taken off the air in October after multiple controversies, including her offensive comments about blackface Halloween costumes.
NBC and Kelly are still negotiating the terms of her exit.
Gifford is leaving under very different circumstances -- with cheers and tears and toasts. "We look forward to celebrating her in the months to come," Oppenheim wrote on Tuesday.
"I have something to share with everybody," Gifford said at the start of Tuesday's show. "It's bittersweet, as these things always are. But, I've been here almost 11 years. Thought I would stay one year. Something happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess." That's one of her loving nicknames for Kotb.
"And now, when it's our 11th anniversary, I'm going to be leaving the 'Today' show," Gifford said. "It's an exciting time for me, and I'm thrilled about all the projects that are coming up. But it's also hard, because the reason I stayed longer than a year is because I love everybody here so much."
In a statement, she added, "I leave 'Today' with a grateful heart but I'm truly excited for this new creative season in my life. Many thanks to all the wonderful people who made the years fly by."
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- North Haven PD warns of tax scam
- 9 new CT medical marijuana dispensary locations announced
- Wolcott mayor and Vietnam War veteran rescue teen in house fire
- Freshman orientation at the Connecticut Capitol
- Police seek suspect accused of using counterfeit bills in Danbury
- Jury recommends life for man who rammed crowd at Charlottesville rally
- Malloy defends jobs record at final Bond Commission meeting
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
More clouds later as cold Tuesday continues
Dress warmly again today! The cold weather pattern continues! Get the latest forecast from Storm Team 8.Read More »
- American Meteorological Society Report: Climate change causing extreme weather
- Bright and chilly Monday, rain possible later this week
- North Carolina, Virginia hit by 'mammoth' winter storm, hours of snow and ice still to come
- Cold and cloudy Sunday afternoon
- Flurries, snow showers possible on Thursday night
- Cold, more clouds Wednesday afternoon
- Colder weather late Tuesday afternoon
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Torrington man arrested on sexual assault charges
A man in Torrington is under arrest after police say he committed sexual...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
North Haven PD warns of tax scam
Police in North Haven are warning residents of a recent scam targeting...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
9 new CT medical marijuana dispensary locations announced
More places to obtain medical marijuana are set to open up in Connecticut.Read More »
-
Wolcott mayor and Vietnam War veteran rescue teen in house fire
"Words can't even express how my heart feels. My son is not replaceable."Read More »
-
Police seek suspect accused of using counterfeit bills in Danbury
Counterfeit $100 bills are being used at stores in Danbury.Read More »
Video Center
-
Digital Update: Tuesday Night
More warnings about anti-semitism at a high school in Woodbridge. Darren Kramer has those stories and more in your News 8 digital update.Read More »
-
Just you wait, Hamilton debuts at the Bushnell Theater in Hartford
A big opening night is set underway at the Bushnell Theater in Hartford debuting creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway smash hit, Hamilton.Read More »
-
Calhoun coaches St. Joe's basketball to winning start in program's first year
Jim Calhoun is eight games into his Division III coaching career.Read More »