Make-A-Wish helps Oxford Teen meet her favorite Disney Descendants star

(ABC NEWS) - 16-year-old Avery Tilki of Oxford, Connecticut is fighting end-stage renal disease. Avery's wish came true when she met Sofia Carson at a rehearsal for the ARDYs, a Radio Disney music event.

Carson is star of Disney Channel's Descendants movies, and Avery's parents say their daughter is a huge fan of the franchise.

When the rehearsal ended, Avery's dreams did come true. Sofia took her by the hand, and they headed to her dressing room to dance, sing and chill 'like a villain'.

Sofia Carson told ABC News, "To meet someone like Avery, to have her come all this way to spend time with me means everything to me. I'm gonna tear up, it's the greatest gift."

Carson added, "She was having so much fun...It's the greatest gift I've ever received being able to, in some way, make a little girl smile."

