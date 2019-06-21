Entertainment

Make-A-Wish helps Oxford Teen meet her favorite Disney Descendants star

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:12 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:57 PM EDT

(ABC NEWS) - 16-year-old Avery Tilki of Oxford, Connecticut is fighting end-stage renal disease. Avery's wish came true when she met Sofia Carson at a rehearsal for the ARDYs, a Radio Disney music event.

Carson is star of Disney Channel's Descendants movies, and Avery's parents say their daughter is a huge fan of the franchise.

When the rehearsal ended, Avery's dreams did come true. Sofia took her by the hand, and they headed to her dressing room to dance, sing and chill 'like a villain'.

Related: Exclusive 1st look at 'Frozen 2' trailer: Elsa must find out the 'truth' about her past

Sofia Carson told ABC News, "To meet someone like Avery, to have her come all this way to spend time with me means everything to me. I'm gonna tear up, it's the greatest gift."

Carson added, "She was having so much fun...It's the greatest gift I've ever received being able to, in some way, make a little girl smile."

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

ABC News


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

WATCH: News 8's Travelers&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH: News 8's Travelers…

News 8 keeps you up to date with the Travelers Championship with News…

Read More »
High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center