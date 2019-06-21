Entertainment

Mark Wahlberg pays a visit to Wahlburgers of Trumbull

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:32 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:15 PM EDT

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) - A fan frenzy at the Trumbull Mall Thursday night. Hundreds lined up at the Wahlburgers restaurant for a chance to meet Mark Wahlberg!

The actor co-owns the chain restaurant with his brothers.

The Boston native wasn't surprised by the big turnout there Thursday evening.

The Wahlburgers in Trumbull is the only location in Connecticut.

Watch the video above for News 8's interview with Mark!

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

WATCH: News 8's Travelers&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH: News 8's Travelers…

News 8 keeps you up to date with the Travelers Championship with News…

Read More »
High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center