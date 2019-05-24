At the Movies - "Aladdin" and "Brightburn"

(WTNH) - A whole new world...except it's not new. But how could it not be revisited live action-style when 2017's "Beauty & The Beast" was such a big hit?

What's most interesting about "Aladdin" isn't this smurf-looking Will Smith as the genie. It's who's behind the camera! Guy Ritchie - director of "Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels," "Snatch" and, yeah, the "Sherlock Holmes" franchise starring Robert Downey Junior - is in charge of a scene where a boy flies through an Arabian sky on a carpet singing about "new horizons to pursue."

But Ritchie nails it, with Princess Jasmine, played by recent Power Ranger and soon-to-be Charlie's Angel Naomi Scott, having a much bigger role here. New tunes abound, with Will Smith's genie getting two great ones. Always remember: Disney equals dollars.

Now bear with me: Elizabeth Banks is directing that "Charlie's Angels" movie I just mentioned and stars in this weekend's "Brightburn," a horror/superhero mash-up.

This may sound familiar: a childless couple living on a farm in middle America become parents when a meteor crashes near their home with a baby inside. Except he turns out to be no Clark Kent, although he is bulletproof and shoots lasers out of his eyes.

Ultimately, he uses these powers to destroy. See, his new mom and dad argue about the kid from the get-go. It's basically how "Superman" would have turned out if my parents raised him.

"Aladdin" is rated PG and "Brightburn" rated R.