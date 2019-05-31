At the Movies: "Ma," "Godzilla," and "Rocketman"

(WTNH) - This weekend: "Godzilla," "Rocketman," "Ma." Let's start with the most terrifying.

"Ma" stars Oscar winner Octavia Spencer. A lonely older woman makes friends with some teens - even turns her basement into their party headquarters. She gets attached to them. Like, really attached. Once they sense this they pull away, which sets Ma off.

Spencer reunites with Tate Taylor, her director on "The Help," which is exactly what all the kids are shouting soon enough!

"Godzilla: king of the monsters" follows 2014's reboot, with everybody's favorite big fire-breathing lizard now who we bring in to fight bigger, more terrifying threats. That was a nice twist in 2014 and here he's saving the world from Mothra, Rodan and a three-headed dragon. Vera Farmiga and "Stranger Things'" Millie Bobby Brown star.

This marks Godzilla's 35th time on the big Screen. That's like James Bond or Chucky from "Child's Play".

And "Rocketman" sees Elton John getting a biopic mere months after "Bohemian Rhapsody's" success. John's temper tantrums are as legendary as his costumed early on stage antics, the movie's focus. Dressed like Donald Duck and bringing the house down with "Levon," "Tiny Dancer," "Take Me To The Pilot."

Taron Egerton, from the "Kingsman" series, will be a household name after this, the vocals all his own. a true "Madman Across The Water."

"Rocketman" and "Ma" are rated R, And "Godzilla" PG-13.



