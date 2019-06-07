At the Movies - "The Secret Life of Pets 2" and "Dark Phoenix"

(WTNH) - This weekend it's Max versus X-Men.

Max is the lovable pooch of "The Secret Life Of Pets." In part two Max's owner Katie is now married and a mom, and it's all making him a nervous wreck.

A family vacation to a farm only worsens Max's anxieties. There's a psychotic turkey running around, a herd dog named Rooster that's voiced by Harrison Ford, who has never done an animated feature before. Who did the voice of Indiana Jones in my "Raiders Of The Lost Christmas" VHS then?

Anyway, Gidget, the Pomeranian in love with Max, has been left home to look out for his favorite toy and loses it on day one so there's that too. Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Bobby Moynihan, and Dana Carvey are on hand, Patton Oswalt replacing Louis CK as the voice of Max.

"Dark Phoenix" is the finale to the successful "X-Men" franchise, with Sophie Turner coming into her own as Jean Grey...well, actually, as Phoenix, thanks to an accident while trying to save those aboard the space shuttle endeavor in 1992.

This is a legendary chapter in the X-Men comic books so fanboys will be delighted to see it played out on the big screen, and Turner just married the last single Jonas brother so that's how they can talk their girlfriends into seeing it.

James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Fassbender return for this, the 10th X-Men movie.

It's rated PG-13, and "Pets" is rated PG.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.