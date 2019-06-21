Movies

At the Movies - "Toy Story 4" and "Child's Play"

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 09:38 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 09:38 AM EDT

(WTNH) - This weekend Woody, Buzz and the gang...go out with a bang. And plenty of tissues too. "Toy Story 4" officially kicks off summer.

 It was already heartbreaking to see their owner Andy grow out of playing with them and give them away to little Bonnie. Now we learn that Bonnie makes her own toys - like "Forky," a spork /popsicle stick hybrid - but she's gotten new toys too. Some plushies, voiced by a reunited Key and Peele, an action figure voiced by John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

But it's always about stalwart Woody, and the heart Tom Hanks gives to everything the outdated toy says. Woody knew Buzz was the future of toys, here he is teacher to a homemade one. But it's when he stumbles into an antique shop when Woody realizes what he truly is. 

Hats off to the movie studio exec who decided this would be a great weekend to release the new "Child's Play" too. 

Theater one, "Toy Story 4," theater two, another movie about a toy coming to life. His name is Chucky but he goes on a killing spree, kids! "Child's Play" movies never stopped getting made - like ever - but this is an actual reboot, starring Aubrey Plaza and Chucky voiced by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, which is kinda like the bionic woman being the new voice for Annabelle. 

Chucky is rated R and Toy Story rated G.  
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center