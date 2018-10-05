At the Movies - "Venom" and "A Star Is Born"
(WTNH) - In this corner: the latest superhero movie. And in this corner: the third remake of a film that first came out in 1937. "Venom" versus "A Star Is Born."
'Venom' has already been on the big screen too, in 2007's 'Spider-Man Three.' But this time around Oscar-nominee Tom Hardy has the role. He's a reporter named Eddie Brock, battling to keep an alien parasite that's latched on to him at bay, giving his most physical performance to date.
He's like Jack Tripper on acid. Ultimately 'Venom' will be unleashed, on an evil tech mogul using cancer patients as guinea pigs. Classic Jekyll and Hyde stuff, but thanks to CGI, Hardy doesn't have to sit in a makeup chair for hours.
Lady Gaga didn't either, for her big screen debut as Ally in "A Star Is Born." See, the deal in this movie has always been "she's so talented - too bad she's so darn unattractive." Ah, such a timeless, positive message. But hey in every version her male lead falls for her anyway!
Yet this is Lady Gaga, just with her actual hair color. They didn't even give her a prosthetic nose. This is ugly? Then I can no longer be seen on film doing this segment! She's a knockout, and knocks it out of the park, as does Bradley Cooper, singing and directing for the first time on film.
Oh, and Andrew Dice Clay gets some screen time as Ally's father. Yeah, they want us to believe the Diceman could be Gaga's dad, too. Willful suspension of disbelief working overtime on this one.
'Venom' is rated PG-13 and 'A Star Is Born' is rated R.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh confirmation to a final vote
- Good Samaritan driver revives squirrel after car scare
- US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent
- Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus amid rape allegation
- Deliberations resuming in Chicago police shooting case
- From Weinstein to Kavanaugh, what's changed in the year since #MeToo went viral
- Keith Kountz emcees sickle cell gala in New Haven
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has confirmed that another tornado took place in Connecticut on Tuesday.Read More »
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
- 'Leaf peeping' season in Connecticut brings travelers to the state
- Storm Team 8 visits fall festival in Hamden
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former tribal chairman disputes state cigarette tax
A former Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman says he plans to take the state...Read More »
-
Keith Kountz emcees sickle cell gala in New Haven
News 8's Keith Kountz had the honor of being the emcee at a great event for...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Woman cuts store clerk with glass in Hartford robbery
A 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a grocery store...Read More »
-
Pet of the Week: Dundee
This week's Pet of the Week is an adorable Mini Australian Shepard Mix named...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man dies, another charged with murder in New London stabbing
A man has died after being stabbed during a fight in New London on Thursday.Read More »
Video Center
-
New program at CT Hospice
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
At the Movies - "Venom" and "A Star Is Born"
In this corner: the latest superhero movie. And in this corner: the third remake of a film that first came out in 1937. "Venom" versus "A Star Is Born."Read More »
-
Keith Kountz emcees sickle cell gala in New Haven
News 8's Keith Kountz had the honor of being the emcee at a great event for the Sickle Cell Disease Association-Southern Connecticut in New Haven on Thursday night.Read More »