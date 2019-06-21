'Free Keys Connecticut Piano Trail' to fill shoreline with music this summer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The sound of music will be filling the streets of Connecticut!

It's "Make Music Day" and to celebrate, pianos painted by local artists will be placed in New Haven, Branford, Guilford and Madison!

It is known as the "Free Keys Connecticut Piano Trail."

The public is encouraged to play the pianos, listen and watch throughout the summer.

It's all in an effort to connect the community through music!

