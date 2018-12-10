Music

Grammy award winning Jason Mraz visits Missouri girl in hospital



Posted: Dec 10, 2018 06:34 PM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 06:35 PM EST

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSNT) - A Missouri girl is hoping for a third chance at life, as she waits for another lung transplant.

But while Madison Taliaferro waits, she's been given a gift she never expected. Taliaferro's nurses rallied together to get Jason Mraz to come and sing to her in the pediatric ICU.

The nurses knew how much Taliaferro loves musicals and singing.

Taliaferro's parents say most of their family and her friends came back home, so this surprise was the perfect way to end her day.

But while she's in the hospital, her community is working to help get her another lung transplant.

 

 

 

