New Kids on the Block tickets at Mohegan go on sale Friday

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) - The New Kids on the Block just released tour dates for their 2019 national tour and they will be coming to Connecticut!

The MixTape tour features special guests including Salt-n-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty by Nature.

The tour consists of 53 dates and tickets go on sale Friday, October 12th online and Saturday, October 13th at Mohegan.

To celebrate the announcement of the tour by releasing a throwback track, "80s Baby" featuring all of their special guests.

After a long hiatus, New Kids on the Block are back and will be performing number ones like " Hangin' Tough," "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)," and "Step by Step."

The announcement of their tour comes right on the heels of their sold out engagement at the Apollo Theater celebrating their 30th anniversary of their smash hit album, Hangin' Tough.

In addition to their tour, New Kids on the Block also will be re-issuing the album in 2019 with new, never before released music.