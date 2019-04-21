Entertainment

Rapper Eminem celebrates being 11 years sober

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 12:33 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 12:33 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Rapper Eminem is celebrating being 11 years sober.

He posted this photo on Twitter Saturday, showing his sobriety coin.

The Detroit rapper has been public about his battle with prescription drug addiction.

It took multiple attempts at treatment before Eminem stayed sober.

His albums "Relapse" and "Recovery" deal with his addiction and his comeback.

