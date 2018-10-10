Entertainment

The Rock to start in Netflix original film

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 01:33 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Do you smell Netflix? Because it's what The Rock is cooking now.

The streaming company has purchased the rights to a new original film starring Dwayne Johnson.

It's called "John Henry and the Statesmen," and it was developed by writer Tom Wheeler and studio exec Hiram Garcia.

Garcia is president of production at Johnson's production company.

Several major studios launched a bidding war for the rights to the film, and Netflix won out.

Netflix has a large international audience and Johnson has proven global appeal.

One of his recent films, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," grossed just shy of a billion dollars.

More than half of that was from markets outside the U.S.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


