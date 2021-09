Connecticut Foodshare is holding a mobile distribution at several locations in East Hartford from October through December

(WTNH) – Connecticut Foodshare will be distributing food in East Hartford this fall. Most of the distributions are on Mondays either at the Hockanum Park Complex, Veterans Terrace Complex, or Saint Isaac Jogues Church.

Distributions will also be held some Wednesday afternoons at the Summerfield Townhouses.

The full schedule is as follows:

Hockanum Park Complex – 75 Hamilton Road from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.:

Monday, Oct. 4

Monday, Oct. 18

Monday, Nov. 1

Monday, Nov. 15

Monday, Nov. 29

Monday, Dec. 13

Monday, Dec. 27

Veterans Terrace Complex – 102 Columbus Street from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.:

Monday, Oct. 25

Monday, Nov. 8

Monday, Nov. 22

Monday, Dec. 6

Monday, Dec. 20

Summerfield Townhouses – 66 Plain Drive from 1:15 p.m. until 2 p.m.:

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Wednesday, Dec. 22

St. Isaac Jogues Church Mayberry Village – 41 Home Terrace from 12:30 p.m. until 1:15 p.m.: