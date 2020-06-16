A Taste of The Big E drive-thru fair food preview to take place the final weekend of June

(WTNH) — You don’t have to wait until September to get your favorite foods from the Big E. A Taste of The Big E drive-thru fair food preview event will take place on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition the last week of June.

According to the Big E website, it is a two-day event featuring 11 fan-favorite Big E food vendors.

The event will take place Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 28 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Here’s how it works: “There is no entry fee for this event. Guests will enter the grounds at Gate 9 and be directed by parking staff to follow a designated path to New England Avenue. Food stands will be set up on each side of the road and vehicles will enter single-file. Guests will be able to order, pay, and pick up their food before moving forward to the next two stands.”

A portion of event proceeds will be donated to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard.

Guests are required to remain in their cars during their entire visit and wear face masks when ordering and accepting food from vendors.

The fair added, “The final stop will be The Big E Cream Puff Mobile Bakery, situated on the Court of Honor. This marks the first time in the bakery’s history that Big E Cream Puffs and Big Eclairs will be available outside of the Fair.”

