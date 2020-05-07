Bethel 4th-grader uses his ‘foodie’ Youtube channel to highlight local restaurants struggling amid pandemic

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Foodies come in all shapes and sizes, and all ages. Nick Zaccagno, a 4th grader at RMT Johnson Elementary School in Bethel, is using his food review Youtube channel to highlight local restaurants struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nicky likes to eat things that most kids his age would never touch: liver, cow’s heart, and even rabbit! To showcase his eating prowess, Nicky and his dad, Dino, created a Youtube channel called “Nicky Zooks Will Eat It.”

On the channel, Nicky encourages kids to “try different foods.”

But since the pandemic hit, the channel’s ‘menu’ has taken a bit of a detour. Like most small businesses, restaurants in Bethel are suffering greatly.

With an eye toward helping those restaurants, Nicky and Dino wanted to do their part.

Their motivation comes partially from personal experience; Dino used to own a deli in town, but lost it in the financial crash of 2008.

“That was a tough time,” Dino explained. “So we know what they’re going through.”

So, father and son created ‘Boosting Bethel,’ a series of videos where they order takeout or delivery meals from restaurants in their town to support those small businesses in this difficult time.

In these videos, Nicky describes the food – sometimes adding an Italian accent. “Because of this virus thing,” he says, “we decided to do something on the restaurants, to boost them because I know they’re hurting right now.”

As of Tuesday, the channel has 500 subscribers.

“We’re working our way up to a big number,” Nicky explained.

When asked what the future might hold, Nicky said he wants to be a chef or a food reviewer because he likes trying different foods. He seems to be well on his way.