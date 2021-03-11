Big Dipper Ice Cream teams up with Fascia’s Chocolates for Star Wars-themed treat

Conn. (WTNH) — A local ice cream collaboration! The Big Dipper Ice Cream in Prospect is teaming up with award-winning Fascia’s Chocolates for a new, out-of-this-world flavor.

The “Luke, I Am Your Fascia” ice cream is Star Wars-themed and will have Big Dippers’ famous vanilla ice cream stuffed with Fascia’s dark chocolate pieces and dark chocolate ganache.

The ice cream will only be sold at LaBonne’s Markets starting next Friday. And to make the collaboration more fun, there is a scavenger hunt at all four LaBonne’s locations. If you find the Han Solo action figure, you get a free quart of that ice cream.