Booze-free in Connecticut: Where to find non-alcoholic cocktails for Dry January

Food

by: Suzie Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — No matter how you pour it, the Dry January craze is catching on and restaurants are taking notice.

We’ve told you about Dry January, or, taking a break from booze to kick off the new year and we got such a great response that we decided to dig a little deeper to show you the bars and restaurants in Connecticut that are helping you try the trend.

“We cater to a lot of non-drinkers here, as well as drinkers,” said Will Sugrue, general manager of Zohara in West Hartford. He says that after the spike in alcohol sales during the holidays, the restaurant has seen a surge of non-drinkers in the new year.

But, just because you’re not drinking booze doesn’t mean your drink has to be boring. 

“You’re out to dinner, you’re celebrating, why not have something festive, something interesting, something that you can’t have anywhere else,” said Steve Bayusik, general manager of Shell & Bones in New Haven.

Fresh juices from Shell & Bones: carrot ginger (left) and apple kale (Suzie Hunter/ WTNH)

Shell & Bones has long offered what they call Temperance Cocktails, reminiscent of prohibition. Their menu includes drinks like The Raleigh, made with cucumber, lime juice, mint and soda water, and the season’s signature alcohol-free offering, the Cranberry Jones — muddled cranberry, ginger and bitters topped with sparkling apple cider. They’ve also recently added freshly-squeezed juices.

Zohara in West Hartford has always offered a menu of non-alcoholic drinks, too, including the Nopoloma — think of your classic poloma sans tequila, with grapefruit, citrus, agave, and soda water re-balanced into a refreshing, booze-free beverage.

The Nopoloma (left) and Mr. Tea from Zohara (Suzie Hunter/ WTNH)

For both spots, it’s all about catering to everyone, no matter what they’re drinking, any time of year. 

“It’s great for everyone to have something in their glass,” said Bayusik. “We should devote that effort into non-alcoholic cocktails and make them also something special.”

They’re not alone — many restaurants throughout Connecticut cater to their non-drinking customers.

Rose Lemonade from Sheerkaan (photo credit: Winter Caplanson/ Connecticut Food & Farm)

Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge in Farmington offers mocktails and alcohol-free craft beers.

Union Kitchen in West Hartford offers three booze-free drinks, including the Ginger Blood Orange Spicy Margarita, made with ginger shrub, house-made jalapeño syrup, and fresh lime juice.

Sheerkaan in New Haven offers several drinks, including the Rose Lemonade, made with rooh afza, rosehip tea, lemon, and soda water.

Also in New Haven, High George at the Blake Hotel has a Bunny Slope on its cocktail menu, which drinks like Puttin’ It On The Spritz, made with Fever Tree Club Soda, herbs, and a seasonal shrub.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Booze-free in Connecticut: where to find non-alcoholic cocktails for Dry January

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Booze-free in Connecticut: where to find non-alcoholic cocktails for Dry January"

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Hamden gas station

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested in deadly shooting at Hamden gas station"

Active police investigation on Tyler Street in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Active police investigation on Tyler Street in New Haven"

New Haven Mayor oversees citywide snow emergency drill

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Mayor oversees citywide snow emergency drill"

Man killed during officer-involved shooting on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed during officer-involved shooting on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia"

QU team examines skeletal remains believed to be from Revolutionary War soldiers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "QU team examines skeletal remains believed to be from Revolutionary War soldiers"
More New Haven

Hartford

Booze-free in Connecticut: where to find non-alcoholic cocktails for Dry January

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Booze-free in Connecticut: where to find non-alcoholic cocktails for Dry January"

Senators Blumenthal, Murphy say Congress now has two unavoidable jobs

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Senators Blumenthal, Murphy say Congress now has two unavoidable jobs"

Newington PD: Man shot in the face while driving, suspect still on the loose

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Newington PD: Man shot in the face while driving, suspect still on the loose"

Connecticut man gets 20 years for killing 16-year-old friend

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut man gets 20 years for killing 16-year-old friend"

Anti-toll protests held at State Capitol

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Anti-toll protests held at State Capitol"

Bikers continue annual charitable ride, deliver collected donations to Hartford church

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bikers continue annual charitable ride, deliver collected donations to Hartford church"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss