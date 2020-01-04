Booze-free in Connecticut: where to find non-alcoholic cocktails for Dry January

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — No matter how you pour it, the Dry January craze is catching on and restaurants are taking notice.

We’ve told you about Dry January, or, taking a break from booze to kick off the new year and we got such a great response that we decided to dig a little deeper to show you the bars and restaurants in Connecticut that are helping you try the trend.

“We cater to a lot of non-drinkers here, as well as drinkers,” said Will Sugrue, general manager of Zohara in West Hartford. He says that after the spike in alcohol sales during the holidays, the restaurant has seen a surge of non-drinkers in the new year.

But, just because you’re not drinking booze doesn’t mean your drink has to be boring.

“You’re out to dinner, you’re celebrating, why not have something festive, something interesting, something that you can’t have anywhere else,” said Steve Bayusik, general manager of Shell & Bones in New Haven.

Fresh juices from Shell & Bones: carrot ginger (left) and apple kale (Suzie Hunter/ WTNH)

Shell & Bones has long offered what they call Temperance Cocktails, reminiscent of prohibition. Their menu includes drinks like The Raleigh, made with cucumber, lime juice, mint and soda water, and the season’s signature alcohol-free offering, the Cranberry Jones — muddled cranberry, ginger and bitters topped with sparkling apple cider. They’ve also recently added freshly-squeezed juices.

Zohara in West Hartford has always offered a menu of non-alcoholic drinks, too, including the Nopoloma — think of your classic poloma sans tequila, with grapefruit, citrus, agave, and soda water re-balanced into a refreshing, booze-free beverage.

The Nopoloma (left) and Mr. Tea from Zohara (Suzie Hunter/ WTNH)

For both spots, it’s all about catering to everyone, no matter what they’re drinking, any time of year.

“It’s great for everyone to have something in their glass,” said Bayusik. “We should devote that effort into non-alcoholic cocktails and make them also something special.”

They’re not alone — many restaurants throughout Connecticut cater to their non-drinking customers.

Rose Lemonade from Sheerkaan (photo credit: Winter Caplanson/ Connecticut Food & Farm)

Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge in Farmington offers mocktails and alcohol-free craft beers.

Union Kitchen in West Hartford offers three booze-free drinks, including the Ginger Blood Orange Spicy Margarita, made with ginger shrub, house-made jalapeño syrup, and fresh lime juice.

Sheerkaan in New Haven offers several drinks, including the Rose Lemonade, made with rooh afza, rosehip tea, lemon, and soda water.

Also in New Haven, High George at the Blake Hotel has a Bunny Slope on its cocktail menu, which drinks like Puttin’ It On The Spritz, made with Fever Tree Club Soda, herbs, and a seasonal shrub.