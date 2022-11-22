A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

(WTNH) — Turkey Day is almost upon us…

And by Turkey Day, we mean Thanksgiving, of course! A day to appreciate all we have to be thankful for and a day to spend with the people we appreciate.

Plus, a day to eat! From turkey to stuffing to pies, the day is filled with mouthwatering foods.

But what about the drinks?

Check out this list of five, fun adult beverages that are perfect for your Thanksgiving! They’ll pair nicely with your homecooked meals and annual football games, we promise.

Thanksgiving Day Drinks:

Thanksgiving Apple Cider Punch 8 cups apple cider 1 cup vodka 1/2 cup apple butter 4 dashes of orange bitters 4 cinnamon sticks 1 bottle of champagne 2 bottles of ginger beer 2 apples, sliced Instructions: In a large pitcher, combine the cider, vodka, apple butter, and bitters. Stir until combined. Add the cinnamon sticks and chill until serving. Right before you serve, add ice, champagne, and ginger beer. Serve with apple slices!



Thanksgiving Moscow Mule 1 cup apple cider (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree 1/4 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice 3 ounces of vodka 2 tablespoons of lime juice 4 ounces of ginger beer or ginger ale Lime wedges to garnish Instructions: In a mixing tin/jar, add the apple cider, pumpkin puree, and pumpkin pie spice. Stir gently until the puree and spices are mixed well within the cider. Add vodka and lime juice to the tin and stir gently to combine. Then fill your cups, add lime, and enjoy!



Thanksgiving White Sangria 1 bottle of dry white wine (i.e. Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc) 1 cup apple cider 1/2 cup brandy 1/2 cup pumpkin or apple butter 1/4 cup lemon juice 2-4 tablespoons of pure maple syrup, using more or less depending on your taste 2 honey crisp apples, sliced 2 blood oranges, sliced 1 cup pomegranate arils 3 cinnamon sticks 12 ounces of ginger beer Instructions: In a large pitcher, combine all the ingredients EXCEPT the ginger beer. Stir until combined and then place in the fridge until chilled. Before serving, add the ginger beer! Fill each cup with ice and pour sangria over the ice. Enjoy!



Cinnamon Whiskey Maple Sour 1 1/2 ounces of bourbon 1-ounce fresh lemon juice 2-4 tablespoons maple syrup, to taste Pinch of ground cinnamon, optional Instructions: Fill a cocktail shaker or mason jar about 2/3 full with ice. Pour bourbon, lemon juice, maple syrup, and a pinch of ground cinnamon in. Securely fasten your lid and shake well! Serve over ice and strain the whiskey drink into the glass.



Apple Cider Mimosa 1 bottle champagne (you can swap with sparkling white wine, prosecco, or cava) 2 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon 1 cup apple cider Instructions: On a small plate, combine sugar and cinnamon. Dip champagne flutes (or serving glasses) in water to wet the rims, then dip in cinnamon and sugar mix. Fill glasses 1/4 full with apple cider, then top it off with champagne or prosecco. Serve and enjoy!



Enjoy your cocktails and drink responsibly!