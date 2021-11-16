Bridgeport Hospital distributes free food to residents

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Hospital will help residents gain access to healthy food through monthly free food distribution on Tuesday.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., Bridgeport Hospital staff volunteer to pack and distribute free bags of food to those in need. Bags are distributed in the parking lot at 200 Mill Hill Ave until 6:30 p.m. or until bags run out.

Bridgeport Hospital has served over 4,800 local families since May 2019. With help from the Community Health Improvement Department this effort provides access to healthy and nutritious food.

Each bag contains a variety of fresh produce, milk, eggs, bread, and other items.

The last date for the free food distribution is Dec. 21. The hospital plans to continue distributing food through 2022 every third Tuesday of each month.