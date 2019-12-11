Chipotle serving up free burritos

Closings
(WTNH) — Chipotle is giving away free burritos this week, and one of them could be yours — maybe.

The company is posting a code randomly on Instagram once a day.

Customers must text that code to 888-222. The first 500 people to text will get the free burrito code.

Once all burritos are claimed, Chipotle will delete the post from its feed.

Holiday Extravaganza starts now. For the next five days, we’ll be dropping free burrito codes on our feed. Follow 4 a holiday miracle ✨ . . OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.  Redemption codes available up to the stated limit to first participants who send their text. Must be 13 or older. Redemption codes valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1 redemption code per mobile number. Redemption code expires December 31, 2019. May not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void if reproduced, altered, or shared and where prohibited.  Will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/holidayextravaganza.

The promotion runs until Friday, Dec. 13.

Burritos lovers have to be quick though. One customer told WXYZ they got an alert about the post and within one minute it had been deleted, meaning all burritos had been claimed.

