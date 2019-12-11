Chipotle serving up free burritos

(WTNH) — Chipotle is giving away free burritos this week, and one of them could be yours — maybe.

The company is posting a code randomly on Instagram once a day.

Customers must text that code to 888-222. The first 500 people to text will get the free burrito code.

Once all burritos are claimed, Chipotle will delete the post from its feed.

The promotion runs until Friday, Dec. 13.

Burritos lovers have to be quick though. One customer told WXYZ they got an alert about the post and within one minute it had been deleted, meaning all burritos had been claimed.