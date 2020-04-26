Chipotle shares signature guacamole recipe with fans on Twitter

(WTNH) — Pass the chips and get those burritos ready, Chipotle has shared their world-famous guacamole recipe on Twitter.

It takes just six ingredients and six steps to assemble the dip. But if you are up for something a little more of a challenge, the chain’s executive chef has some other ideas that he’s sharing on Instagram.

Ingredients:

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 tsp lime juice

2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)

1/4 cup red onion (chopped)

1/2 jalapeno including seeds (diced)

1/4 tsp kosher salt