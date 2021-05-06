Extreme Foods for the 2021 season at Dunkin’ Donuts park unveiled; includes old favorites, new must-haves

Food

by: Jailene Cuevas

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Hartford Yard Goats

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dunkin’ Donuts Park’s Hartford Yard Goats unveiled Extreme Food for the 2021 season Thursday. The selection for the season includes some past favorites and new must-haves.

Three returning fan favorites are back:

The Bacon Wrapped Munchkins made with apple smoked bacon wrapped in a Dunkin’ glazed donut.

As the Hartford Yard Goats say, “you can’t go wrong with Fried Dough.”

Last fan favorite, the Chicken Waffle Bites made with chicken nuggets drenched in waffle pancake batter served with maple syrup.

Four new treats at the new Daym Drops Diner food cart:

Meet, the Bacon Steak – candied bacon slab with brown sugar and granulated sugar drizzled and maple syrup.

Can’t watch a baseball game without hot dogs! The Daym’s Tri Dog. Each one is unique. Left: Boom boom sauce. Middle: Green Goat relish. Right: Spicy grain mustard.

Chicken Tender Fender Bender made with chicken tenders chopped up with seared pineapple, bacon chunks, sweet chili sauce topped with tri-color tortillas.

Lastly, the “Daym’s Dog” – a footlong hot dog wrapped in bacon with maple syrup.

All of these delicious foods will be available opening day, May 11th at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

