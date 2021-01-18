Food assistance recipients to see 15% increase in benefits starting Wednesday

(WTNH) — Food insecurity continues to be a major concern for many Connecticut families, especially during the pandemic.



For all Connecticut households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, food benefits will increase by 15%. Through SNAP, the CT Department of Social Services is providing

$25.5 million in additional federal food benefits in two allocations this week.

According to state officials, all households enrolled in SNAP will receive the “Maximum” food benefit allowance for the household size.

For example, if a household of two normally received $200 off SNAP benefits in January, it will receive a 15% increase this Wednesday, plus a $200 emergency benefit on Saturday, Jan. 23. Under the maximum benefit, they will now receive $430 in food benefits.

Saturday’s emergency benefit is part of federal coronavirus aid. The average family will see about $150 extra on their EBT card. Since the onset of the pandemic, the number of households experiencing food insecurity has increased significantly, including here in Connecticut.