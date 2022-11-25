(WTNH) — Thanksgiving may be over, but your fridge is still full!

Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, your fridge is probably filled with all the fixings. Here are five fun ways you can repurpose your Thanksgiving leftovers.

The Leftover Thanksgiving Panini

The leftover sandwich is a staple in most households come Black Friday. But have you tried it panini-style? Here’s a tasty recipe you can follow for a delicious leftover sandwich:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 slices sourdough bread (or preferred bread)

2 slices Swiss cheese

1/3 cup shredded leftover roast turkey

3 tablespoons leftover cranberry sauce

1/3 cup of leftover dressing

2 tablespoons leftover gravy

2 tablespoons butter, room temperature

Instructions:

Spread the mustard on both slices of bread, then lay a slice of cheese on each piece. On one slice, arrange the turkey and the cranberry sauce. On the other slice, lay on the dressing and spoon the gravy over the top. Carefully unite the two halves into one sandwich, then spread the top side of the bread with 1 tablespoon of butter. Invert the sandwich, butter-side down, onto a hot panini maker (or a grill pan/skillet over medium-low heat). Spread the top with the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter. Close the panini maker and grill until the bread is crusty and golden, the fillings are hot, and the cheese is melted. (If using a grill pan or skillet, flip the sandwich halfway through to the grill on the other side.) Pull the sandwich off the heat and slice it in half–this sandwich is to die for!

The Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole

A leftover casserole? It’s simple, quick, tasty, and utilizes every part of your Thanksgiving leftovers. If you need a recipe to clear out your fridge, this is it:

Ingredients:

Stuffing

Turkey

Vegetables (if you don’t have any leftover cooked vegetables, just use mixed veggies or saute some onions, celery, and/or carrots)

Mashed potatoes

Cooking spray

Mayonnaise

Shredded cheddar cheese

Paprika

Instructions:

Spread the stuffing in an even layer in a prepared baking dish. Mix the turkey, vegetables, and mayonnaise together. Spread over the stuffing. Mix the potatoes and cheese together. Spread over the turkey mixture. Bake in a preheated oven until the casserole is heated through. Enjoy!

The Thanksgiving Leftover Pie

A leftover pie? It may sound crazy, but trust me, you haven’t seen the craziest recipe yet. Try out this new take on an old classic and let us know how it is:

Ingredients:

2 cups mashed potatoes

3 cups stuffing

2 1/2 cups turkey or chicken, boneless, skinless

4 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 cups chicken broth (no MSG)

For Pie Crust:

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus another 1/2 cup for rolling out and adding to the pastry

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup + 2-3 tablespoons cold water

1/2 cup shortening (the dairy product)

Instructions:

Remove leftover stuffing and mashed potatoes from the refrigerator. Preheat oven to 425 degrees (or 400 convection), and place the rack on the lower third of the oven. To make the gravy: Melt butter, add flour, and whisk until smooth over medium heat.

Slowly add chicken broth half a cup at a time, and whisk until gravy is smooth and thickened about 4-5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Turn off the heat and set aside. Place 2 1/2-3 cups chopped chicken or turkey in gravy. Leave sitting on the stove top with the heat off. To make the pie crust: Place 2 cups flour in a medium size bowl. Add salt. Cut shortening into flour mixture until the shortening is pea-sized, using a pastry cutter

Add 1/2 cup of the water and fold the water into the flour/shortening mixture with a fork. This should take a few seconds. When the dough begins to come together if it is still a little dry to form a ball, add a couple more tablespoons of water. You should be able to press the dough together into a ball

Split the dough in half. Roll out half of the dough on a floured surface, into a circle about 3 inches larger than the pie plate. Place the rolled-out dough into a 9-inch by 2-inch deep pie plate. Place 3 cups of leftover stuffing on top of the bottom crust. Top with 2 cups of mashed potatoes (it’s okay if the mashed potatoes are crumbly!). Add gravy and meat mixture on top of the mashed potatoes. Roll out the remaining dough and top the pie. Cut slits for steam to escape. Crimp edges, folding under to keep gravy inside of the pie. Bake for 40 minutes or until the crust is golden and the gravy is bubbly. Let sit for 10 minutes before cutting

Thanksgiving Leftover Pull-Apart Sliders

This may seem similar to the leftover panini, but we assure you, sliders are in their own ballpark. These are the perfect to-go leftover sandwiches, maybe even to bring to work on Monday!

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups leftover gravy

2 cups (about 8 ounces) of shredded leftover turkey

One 12-pack pull-apart dinner rolls

2 cups leftover stuffing

1/2 cup leftover cranberry sauce

1 heaping cup of leftover mashed potatoes, warmed

6 slices provolone

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling

Instructions:

Combine the gravy and turkey in a medium saucepan and set over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the gravy is hot and bubbling, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover, and set aside Put a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the broiler Split the attached dinner rolls in half horizontally, keeping them attached. Put the top and bottom halves cut side up on a baking sheet. Cover the bottom half with the stuffing. Broil until toasted, 1 to 3 minutes Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F Spread the cut side of the roll tops with cranberry sauce. Cover the stuffing with mashed potatoes, then use the back of a small spoon to make 12 wells (1 for each slider) in the potatoes. Spoon the turkey and gravy into the wells (it will spill over the wells but this is okay) then cover with overlapping slices of provolone. Cover with the roll tops, then brush the tops with melted butter. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt Bake until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve immediately!

Thanksgiving Leftover Eggrolls

Remember how we said the leftover pie wasn’t the craziest recipe we had? This recipe is the craziest one we got. Don’t judge till you try it!

Ingredients:

6 Eggroll wrappers

1 cup leftover turkey, shredded

1 cup leftover mashed potatoes

1 cup leftover cranberries

1 cup leftover stuffing

Vegetable oil

1/3 cup leftover gravy, for dipping

Instructions: