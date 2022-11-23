(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course!

America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself.

According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows:

Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie (25% of Americans) Pecan pie (19% of Americans) Sweet potato pie (10% of Americans) Cranberry pie (2% of Americans)

And if you’re still looking for the perfect pie for your dinner table on Thursday, News 8 has you covered! Yelp reviews have helped determine the top 10 bakeries in Connecticut, which could serve you any one of America’s most popular pies for this delicious holiday.

Yelp’s Top 10 Bakeries in CT:

What’s your favorite pie? Share your Thanksgiving treats on social media and tag us @WTNH on Twitter and Facebook!

* Editor’s note: For any bakeries that have the same number of stars, News 8 has made the decision to give the bakery with more reviews the higher slot. *