Conn. (WTNH) — As the weather cools down, hot chocolate is on the mind.

It’s an easy way to warm up — especially on these near-freezing New England days — but also the perfect excuse to get out and grab a drink with friends. Also, hot chocolate is ideal for anyone this season that’s not a coffee drinker.

So, as you’re looking to warm up outside, where should you head for a hot cup of chocolate? We’ve got you covered with some of the top-ranked cafes across the state, courtesy Yelp.com.

Dom’s Coffee — 20 West Main St., Avon (4.5 stars) The Coffee Pedaler — 605 East St., New Haven (4.5 stars) Heirloom Market — 1157 Chapel St., New Haven (4.5 stars) Arethusa Farm Dairy & Cafe — 975 Farmington Ave., West Hartford (4.5 stars) Mystic River Chocolate Cafe — 12 Water St., Mystic (4.5 stars) The Jitter Bus — 511 Chapel St., New Haven (4.5 stars) Yellow King Brews — 920 S. Colony Rd., Wallingford (4.5 stars) Craftsman Cliff Roasters — 34 Broadway, Norwich (4 stars) Pistachio Cafe — 911 Whalley Ave., New Haven (4 stars) Cheshire Coffee — 118 S. Main Street, Cheshire (4 stars)

This season, try a new cafe — maybe you’ll even become a “regular.”

* Editor’s note: For any cafes that have the same number of stars, News 8 has made the decision to give the bakery with more reviews the higher slot. *