Conn. (WTNH) — As the weather cools down, hot chocolate is on the mind.

It’s an easy way to warm up — especially on these near-freezing New England days — but also the perfect excuse to get out and grab a drink with friends. Also, hot chocolate is ideal for anyone this season that’s not a coffee drinker.

So, as you’re looking to warm up outside, where should you head for a hot cup of chocolate? We’ve got you covered with some of the top-ranked cafes across the state, courtesy Yelp.com.

  1. Dom’s Coffee20 West Main St., Avon (4.5 stars)
  2. The Coffee Pedaler — 605 East St., New Haven (4.5 stars)
  3. Heirloom Market — 1157 Chapel St., New Haven (4.5 stars)
  4. Arethusa Farm Dairy & Cafe — 975 Farmington Ave., West Hartford (4.5 stars)
  5. Mystic River Chocolate Cafe12 Water St., Mystic (4.5 stars)
  6. The Jitter Bus511 Chapel St., New Haven (4.5 stars)
  7. Yellow King Brews920 S. Colony Rd., Wallingford (4.5 stars)
  8. Craftsman Cliff Roasters — 34 Broadway, Norwich (4 stars)
  9. Pistachio Cafe911 Whalley Ave., New Haven (4 stars)
  10. Cheshire Coffee — 118 S. Main Street, Cheshire (4 stars)

This season, try a new cafe — maybe you’ll even become a “regular.”

* Editor’s note: For any cafes that have the same number of stars, News 8 has made the decision to give the bakery with more reviews the higher slot. *