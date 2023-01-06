Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time.

But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be open and serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

To test this proposition, the proposal listed nine cities in Connecticut to give it a test drive. Those cities are Bridgeport, Danbury, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Norwalk, Stamford, Waterbury, and West Hartford.

This proposal has not been passed by state legislatures and is not yet in effect. However, it could change the nature of nightlife in the state.