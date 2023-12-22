(NEXSTAR) – A relatively new restaurant in New Haven is serving one of the best dishes in the nation, according to The New York Times.

Earlier this month, the Times published its list of “23 of the Best American Dishes of 2023,” highlighting its editors’ picks for the most enjoyable meals they’ve eaten over the last year. And, considering that the Times has already recognized New Haven for having “one of the best food scenes in the country for a city its size,” it should come as no surprise that a New Haven dish made the list.

That dish? The fried chicken from Tavern on State, located at 969 State St.

“I will always order the fried chicken at a promising new restaurant like this one,” wrote Julia Moskin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning food reporter for the Times. “Its fried chicken thighs with green tomato relish and radish salad was the best of many dishes I loved this year in the growing ‘tavern’ category — a much-needed bridge between pub grub and tweezer food.”

Tavern on State, however, has offered an ever-changing menu since opening its doors in 2019 — and the fried chicken was no longer among the available entrees when the Times published its list on Dec. 12.

Fortunately, the kitchen staff quickly added it back.

Can’t get a reservation at Tavern on State? Several other Connecticut eateries have earned national distinctions in 2023, including Modern Apizza in New Haven (named “Pizzeria of the Year” by Pizza Today), Arethusa al Tavolo in Bantam (one of OpenTable’s best restaurants of 2023) and Sandra’s Next Generation in New Haven (named one of Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat”), among others.