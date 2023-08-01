CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid Elon Musk’s controversial name-change to the popular social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Wayback Burgers is offering the “X” burger.

The hometown burger joint, which has franchises across the country, announced that the burger was created “with the vision to be the everything burger” with a whopping 10 layers of beef patties alongside various toppings.

Wayback promises the burger will “offer a bite into the future for foodies looking for an eXcellent burger and to rebrand their mainstream ways of eating.”

That’s not all — if your name is Elon, the burger joint will gift you a free X burger during the month of August.

Not to fret, though, the X burger won’t break your wallet like Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter; the burger will be sold through August 31 for $29.99.

“Our goal has been to create the ‘X’ Burger,” Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers, said in a statement. “It should have been done a long time ago, we’re sorry it took so long.”

The X burger will be available at Wayback locations in Connecticut, including Cheshire, Derby, Hamden, Meriden, Orange, and West Hartford, as well as 130 locations across the U.S. Find a Wayback location here.