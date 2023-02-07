Conn. (WTNH) — Grab a slice and buckle up, because pizza legislation is on the table in the state capitol.

Yes, you read that right: pizza legislation. A new proposal in the state legislature is suggesting making pizza the official food of Connecticut.

Connecticut, as well as other states across the country, have plenty of state-official symbols. For example, the Connecticut state animal is the sperm whale, the state flower is the Mountain Laurel, and the state bird is the American Robin.

And there are tons more, ranging from symbols to people to places. But now legislators will decide arguably the most important state icon: Connecticut’s official state food.

So, why pizza?

Some may be asking themselves, why pizza and why not lobster rolls? Well, pizza is a staple of the state economy and the state’s cuisine, according to the proposed bill.

New Haven, for example, is a hub for pizza lovers. It is home to the iconic Modern Apizza, Sally’s Apizza, and Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, all of which have been recognized either locally or nationally for their perfect pies.

The city’s secret? “Apizza” is a New Haven-style pizza you can’t find anywhere else, which highlights thin crust, coal-fired pizza. This iconic style of pizza has made New Haven and other cities in Connecticut staples in their communities and tourist attractions to outsiders.

Another version of this bill was introduced back in 2021 and was widely accepted by state legislators. It passed the State House almost unanimously but never made it to the Senate.

Now, the pizza bill has its second chance. Legislators will take to the floor and decide whether or not pizza should be the official state food of Connecticut (but let’s be honest, pizza already holds a dear place in Connecticut’s heart, official or not).

