BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will soon be celebrating its pizza culture, with the first ever Pizza and Brew Fest in Bridgeport this July!

Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Connecticut Pizza and Brew Fest will be celebrated at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport. It’s the first festival of its kind in CT.

It’ll will be a day of pizza, beer and music. Craft breweries, dessert food trucks, and different pizza vendors will be on site, and attendees can look forward to dough throwing contests.

There will be a limited VIP hour, from 11 a.m. to noon, in which guests can try samples from all the pizza vendors on site, $50 per person and $25 for kids under 12-years-old.

General admission tickets for the festival, that are purchased in advance on Ticketmaster.com, will go for $15 for adults, and $5 for kids under 12-years old, with $3 pizza slices and other options.

For more information on the Pizza and Brew Fest, visit this website. Pizza vendors and mobile pizzerias looking to sale at the event, can find information here.