(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza?

Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented!

News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least once…

White Clam Pizza

There are only so many pizzas that are as well-known in Connecticut as Frank Pepe’s white clam pizza, which is definitely a local icon. Made with fresh clams, garlic, oregano, grated pecorino romano, and olive oil, the specialty pie can’t be modified from the original recipe.

While some may think seafood and pizza are no match, they would be wrong. Here in Connecticut, it’s the ultimate combo! And it’s not one you’ll find in many other parts of the country.

White Clam Pizza on a tray

Apizza

Ok, here it is, the difference between pizza and apizza.

Apizza is a charred, thin-crust, and coal-fired Neapolitan pizza only found in and around New Haven! This Italian-inspired pizza has dominated the area for many years.

One local blog claims that the “a” in “apizza” comes from the Italian dialect spoken in the Naples region. Wherever it came from, it is still used by the local New Haven restaurants today!

Here are a few iconic examples: Sally’s Apizza, Modern Apizza, and Frank Pepe’s Apizza.

If you still don’t think there’s a difference between pizza and apizza, take another trip to New Haven. (Just like actress Gwyneth Paltrow!)

Frank Pepe’s Apizza

The Lobster Roll

This foodie favorite is probably expected: the lobster roll! Let’s be honest, can you really say you’re from Connecticut if you haven’t had one?

Not only did we perfect the lobster roll, but we invented it, too!

It’s true! The first lobster roll was crafted right in downtown Milford at a restaurant called Perry’s back in 1929. And as is tradition, it’s served one way for most of the state: the right way.

(Also known as “Connecticut-style” to other New Englanders.)

This style of roll is simple, with just butter and lobster chunks between the bread, served hot or cold. Other states serve their lobster rolls like a lobster salad, adding mayo and celery to the mix.

In short: come to Connecticut for the real deal.

Steamed Cheeseburger

Greasy burgers can move aside, steamed cheeseburgers are in! This is another Connecticut classic that was coined right here in the state.

The first steamed cheeseburger was created at Jack’s Lunch in Middletown in either the mid-1920s or early 1930s. And for the longest time, it was only served in central Connecticut before becoming popular in other states. Even now though, it’s difficult to find them anywhere but here.

So, what’s the difference between these burgers and your average patties?

Steamed cheeseburgers are cooked via a steaming method, rather than being pan-fried or grilled.

They’re steamed in a stainless-steel cabinet with trays that have the burger patty inside them. This method of cooking makes the fats melt away, and then they’re drained from the tray once the patty is cooked.

If you’re still holding out on these amazing burgers, get to Meriden ASAP. Because although Jack’s Lunch is no longer around, Ted’s Restaurant is, and it’s known for the classic dish.

Apple Cider

Is this one really a “dish”? Maybe not. But if you want good apple cider, CT has the best.

Like a lot of other New England states, Connecticut is home to amazing and beautiful apple orchards. To name a few, there are Bishop’s Orchards, Lyman Orchards, Lapsley Orchard, and Clark Farms.

These orchards and many more in the state are known for their homemade apple cider, crisp and refreshing every fall season!

Pick your own apples, grab a gallon and a few dozen apple cider donuts, and now your Connecticut foodie’s journey is complete!