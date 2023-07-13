MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you team red or team blue?

Hell’s Kitchen, the iconic restaurant behind the hit television show fronted by renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, is celebrating a grand-opening at Mashantucket’s Foxwoods Resort Casino on Thursday.

The restaurant — which can seat 260 guests — includes a featured chef’s counter and 40-seat private dining room. Guests can expect to taste signatures from the show like beef wellington with blackberry sauce, brick chicken with herb gremolata, and lobster butternut squash risotto.

Delectable sticky toffee pudding, as well as an extensive wine list and craft cocktails, will be up-for-grabs.

The new location promises guests “an immersive dining experience that combines the energy and excitement of a busy kitchen with upscale comfort and sophistication.”

This will mark Ramsay’s sixth location in the U.S., joining Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., Lake Tahoe, Funner, Cali. and the origin restaurant in Las Vegas.

Hell’s Kitchen will officially open to the public on Saturday, July 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Make a reservation here.