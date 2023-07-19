WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Haven Hot Chicken is bringing their beloved spicy and crispy menu to a new location — just minutes from the University of Connecticut.

The restaurant, known as the first fully-dedicated Nashville hot chicken concepts in New England, will open its sixth location in the state later this year. It’s set to open at 1206 Storrs Rd. in Storrs, joining locations in New Haven, Orange, Norwalk, North Haven, and Middletown.

Haven Hot Chicken was named among the 8 fast-food chains in the country that serve the best hot chicken, according to Eat This, Not That!

“Our fans have asked, and we listened, bringing our beloved menu to an entirely new area of Connecticut,” Jason Sobocinski, President and co-founder of Haven Hot Chicken, said. “Located within walking distance of the UConn campus, and convenient for not only students, but staff, faculty and local residents to enjoy while out running errands, this newest location will be the perfect stop for a crispy, crunch, juicy, spicy, delicious lunch, dinner or snack!”

Guests can expect to find the brand’s signature menu, including crispy and spicy chicken, various vegetarian “not chicken” options, fries, sides, and special seasonal, limited-time offerings. The restaurant is best-known for its chicken, ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy).

Additionally, guests will be able to order online with curbside takeout or order delivery via UberEats. In-house dining will also be available.

The brand will continue its long-term partnership with the Connecticut Foodshare, which will donate $1 from the sale of each banana pudding to the organization to help curb food insecurity in the state.