Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023.

Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England.

Now, the restaurant announced that a new set of doors will be opening at 146 Washington Ave. in North Haven in early 2023. It also plans to expand to Norwalk around the same time!

Image of anticipated North Haven location for Haven Hot Chicken (Image provided by Haven Hot Chicken officials)

“We are so excited to expand our footprint in New Haven County – where Haven Hot Chicken was born!” said Etkin Tekin, the co-founder of Haven Hot Chicken. “This location [in North Haven] offers such easy access off of I-91 in an area where so many of our loyal guests are often out running errands, or heading to or from work, offering a quick stop for lunch, dinner, or a snack!”

Adding locations in Norwalk and North Haven will double the amount of pre-existing Haven Hot Chicken shops in the state.

The new restaurants will feature the brand’s iconic array of southern-style chicken, with vegetarian options included, in options ranging from “County” (not spicy) to “Haven” (extremely spicy).

The North Haven location will also offer online ordering with curbside takeout and UberEats delivery, restaurant officials said. It will also offer limited seating for quick, in-house dining!

Haven Hot Chicken’s original storefront is located in New Haven, and a relatively new restaurant in Orange opened its doors in June 2022.

For updates, follow @havenhotchicken on Instagram or visit havenhotchicken.com.