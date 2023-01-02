NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way.

Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant!

The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, it states the restaurant will open in mid-January, the perfect way to start 2023.

They are also opening another location in North Haven in 2023. With the addition of these two locations, there will be a total of four Haven Hot Chickens in the state.

Haven Hot Chicken officials wrote on Instagram that the first 300 customers in the new restaurant will receive a free sandwich.

They also said customers should check its Instagram page for the latest updates.

The Norwalk location of Haven Hot Chicken will be located at 596 Westport Avenue in Norwalk. There has been no announcement yet of its opening day or of its future hours.

For more information from Haven Hot Chicken, you can contact restaurant officials at info@havenhotchicken.com.