The Port of Call in Mystic, CT (Image from The Port of Call Instagram page)

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to Mystic, the bar scene is expansive, exciting, and unique. How can visitors stop in at just one?

But if you did need to pick a spot, Esquire may have you covered. The culture-forward magazine recently listed its top bars in the U.S. in 2022, an exclusive list with only 24 bars nationwide selected.

And of those national hot spots, a hidden gem in Mystic made it to the spotlight (the only bar from Connecticut on the whole list).

That bar is none other than the nautical-themed cocktail lounge and restaurant, The Port of Call.

What sets The Port of Call apart from the other Mystic bars, you ask? Well to start, it’s essentially a two-in-one!

The downstairs section of the bar is laid back, according to the website. This area is more pub-style, serving beer and bar bites in a relaxing atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. Plus, it’s got a shuffleboard table and arcade games, for a real dive-bar experience!

Then moving to the upstairs saloon, patrons can have an upscale bar and dining feel. This is where guests enjoy a cocktail-driven dinner experience. The meals draw on port cities near and far, setting a tone for excellent dining.

And on top of the fantastic atmosphere, Esquire wrote very highly about the food and drink.

“The drinks, concocted by Jade Ayala and Sebastian Guerrero, are pure alchemy, […] They are, as they say, next-level. And the food is devised to match the drinks—pairings are even suggested,” the article stated.

The Port of Call has the food, the environment, and even the special events to set itself apart from other bars in the area (it hosts live jazz on Tuesdays and Fridays plus frequent drag queen shows).

All these qualities and more are what earned this local gem its ticket to being one of the best bars in America in 2022, according to Esquire.

Check out the bar located at 15 Water Street. Patrons can make a reservation online or contact the restaurant by emailing hello@theportofcallct.com.