Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day!

This means your favorite fast food joints, from Popeye’s to Domino’s, are offering up amazing and delicious deals nationwide. And in Connecticut, there are plenty of tempting deals to go around.

News 8 compiled a list of deals you can get from different fast-food restaurants in the state on this foodie holiday.

Domino’s

Until Nov. 20, you can get 50% off on all pizzas! Just order online and head to the checkout

Visit the Domino’s website to find a pizza shop near you

Taco Bell

Enjoy a free Crunchy Taco when you spend $12 or more. This deal only lasts between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and only applies when you order on the app

You can also enjoy a $5 Breakfast Box before 11 a.m.

Taco Bell has several locations throughout Connecticut, all listed online

Wendy’s

Download Wendy’s app, place a mobile carryout order, and you’ll be able to get a free side of fries in any size

And because November is Wendy’s designated birthday month, you can also get a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase on the app

There are 52 Wendy’s restaurants across Connecticut

Popeye’s

Popeye’s is offering The Big Box for $5. It includes 2 pieces of signature chicken, 2 regular sides, and 1 biscuit

The deal will close at any time, so be fast!

Find the closest Popeye’s to you online

Friendly’s

Get a free Sundae after your meal by ordering any of the eight items from Friendly’s happy-ending menu, and you can have a free happy-ending Sundae

Friendly’s free Sundae can be upgraded to the next level for $2

Go online to find a location near you. Yes, they’re still around!

7-Eleven