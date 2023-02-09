NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One New Haven pizza place has opened its doors to veterans across the state who are looking to learn a new skill.

Thursday is National Pizza Day, a day to revel in one of America’s favorite foods! And on this foodie holiday, the New Haven Pizza School will be offering a free class for veterans to learn how to make their own pies.

The holiday is the perfect time for the school to kick off its lesson, which offers its signature New Haven-style Pizza Making class to any Connecticut veteran. And the best part? It’s all for free.

Frank Zabski, New Haven pizza-making expert and dedicated pizza-maker to the New Haven Pizza School, said veterans will learn how to make the dough, sauce, ball the dough, stretch the pizza, assemble the pizza, launch, and bake.

Plus, the class will end with unlimited Foxon Park Soda and all the pizza one class can eat!

Frank Zabski and a veteran who took a class at New Haven Pizza Shop four months ago (Image provided by Zabski)

Zabski has always had a passion for a good slice, but he also has a soft spot for veterans and those who serve the country.

“I feel personally our Vets are the most underserved and underappreciated group in America. I can’t solve that. I can help as much as I can and I do,” Zabski wrote to News 8. ” I also started a grassroots not-for-profit called Operation St. Nicholas 5 years ago. I raised funds to give Vets a Christmas they would not have.”

This is the first year Zabski and the New Haven Pizza School have done a class for veterans, but it will likely not be the last. This quarter alone, four classes will be offered overall to veterans in Connecticut.

The first of these classes will be held on March 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to Zabski. It will be limited to 10 veterans, but the pizza school will build a waiting list for future classes in 2023. The next four classes will be held before the end of the year.

For further information and to apply as a veteran, Zabski said to email him at polishpiz@pizzagavones.com or call (203) 506-9126. You can also check the Facebook page for details.