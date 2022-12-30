(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you.

While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new restaurants that will be opening their doors in Connecticut next year:

The Granola Bar

Location: New Haven & Darien

The Granola Bar was originally founded by two moms with one shared dream in Westport, Connecticut. Their dream was to share healthy, breakfast-inspired foods with their communities, the same foods they would want their children to be eating. Thus, The Granola Bar was formed! The businesses soon expanded to Fairfield, Greenwich, Stamford, and even Rye, New York. Their next stops are New Haven and Darien! Plus, the new restaurants are expected to have all-day menus and a full bar.

Chipotle

Location: Danbury

The iconic Mexican chain restaurant is opening a new location in Danbury! Need a quick burrito? Chipotle will be there. And, there may even be a digital drive-thru lane option.

FILE – A Chipotle sign hangs outside the chain restaurant in Pittsburgh on Feb. 8, 2016.

Panera Bread

Location: Stamford

A new Panera Bread is expected to open its doors early into the new year, on High Ridge Road. Get ready for quick and easy access to bread bowls, Stamford residents.

Fresh&co

Location: Stamford

Another fresh business is making its way to Stamford! Fresh&co is a family-owned group that began in 2010, dedicated to making healthy, creative, and fresh meals! The menus are all-inclusive to different dietary needs, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free alternatives. The business prides itself on its work with local farms and partnerships, and currently has locations all over New York City. And soon, Stamford!

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Location: New Haven county & Fairfield county

Dave’s Hot Chicken is one of two new hot chicken restaurants opening its doors in Connecticut come 2023. Dave’s, however, is coming from a bit further away: Los Angeles, California! The west coast is bringing its take on hot chicken to 8 new locations in New Haven and Fairfield counties. Now foodies can see for themselves who does hot chicken better, the east or west coast.

Haven Hot Chicken

Location: 146 Washington Avenue, North Haven & Norwalk

Haven Hot Chicken is already a fan favorite in Connecticut, and it’s expanding its horizons! The classic, Nashville-style hot chicken restaurants are adding new locations in North Haven and Norwalk, doubling its number of locations in Connecticut. The popular chain was born in New Haven county, and it definitely sticks to its roots. If you haven’t tried it yet, soon you’ll have plenty of opportunities!

Haven Hot Chicken food & sandwiches! (Photo provided by Haven Hot Chicken)

Tacombi

Location: Westport

Tacombi is a Mexican company, that says it was founded on the soft sounds of Yucutan. Their goal is simple: sharing authentic taco culture! The chain restaurants, which are mainly based in New York City, are best known for their laid-back menus of tacos, quesadillas, burritos, cocktails, and beers. And soon enough, they’ll be spreading Mexican culture to Westport! So get excited, Connecticut, because not only is the food delicious but it’s sustainable, too.

Sushi by Bou

Location: Foxwoods

Sushi by Bou is making its way to the concourse at Foxwoods, offering Connecticut a new take on sushi dinners. The Japanese restaurant offers omakase-style dining, which means the meal and all its dishes are picked out by the chef. At Sushi by Bou, this consists of a timed, 12-piece omakase. You can sit down at your table for 30 minutes, an hour, or even more and get the full chef’s experience with incredible sushi! The restaurant already has its doors open in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Illinois.

Wahlburgers

Location: Foxwoods

Another addition to Foxwoods and an already famous bar chain, Wahlburgers will be opening its doors soon! The celebrity-founded restaurant was first opened in 2011 by Paul Wahlberg, brother of actor Mark Wahlberg, and musician Donnie Wahlberg. The family is no ordinary one, and Paul decided his way of giving back to the world was through the one art he loved most: cooking. Get one of Wahlberg’s famous burgers in the concourse starting in the new year!

FILE – In this June 23, 2015, file photo, Donnie Wahlberg, from left, Paul Wahlberg, and Mark Wahlberg attend the Wahlburgers Coney Island preview party in New York.

Riko’s Pizza

Location: Fairfield

Riko’s Pizza originated in Stamford and specializes in a Connecticut favorite: thin-crust pizza! It’s not quite the same as the famous “apizza” style pizza that New Haven is always known for, but still, it’s a fan favorite around the state. Riko’s prides itself on the ideals of family, so when you’re dining at Riko’s you’re home. Plus, they’ve also got a location in New York! Next stop: Fairfield.

Tiesto’s Restaurant

Location: Main Street, Danbury

Danbury is getting a beautiful, quiet, Colombian-style restaurant right on Main Street! Tiesto’s Restaurant is a new eatery that’s being opened by a live music venue owner in the area. The restaurant will have an entrance located on Danbury’s Main Street, in the same building as Canchita, where a former Mexican restaurant/bakery was set up.

Two Roads Food Hall and Bar

Location: Stamford

The Stratford-based brewing company, Two Roads Brewing, is opening a new hot spot in Stamford in the New Year! The food hall is said to include a variety of eats from all over, such as fried chicken, Mexican, and even German food! Two Roads was founded in 2012 by four friends who foster a “road less traveled” philosophy.

Experimental beers are being served in Stratford at the new Two Roads brewery

Miller’s Famous Sandwiches

Location: Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford, and Hartford

If you frequently find yourself in Rhode Island, you may have been to the original Miller’s Famous Sandwiches in Providence. Now, the family-owned sandwich shop is expanding to Connecticut! The business began in 1972, and it has plans to open two to three new businesses in Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford in the next few years. The booming sandwich shop is best known for its roast beef sandwiches, so be sure to give it a try!

The Todd English Food Hall

Location: Stamford

Celebrity chef Todd English is planning on opening a food hall in the Stamford Town Center! This is no ordinary food hall, as it will also feature an art exhibition with changing themes. This restaurant may be coming a bit later than 2023, with plans to open by early 2024 (but don’t worry, operations are underway in ’23). The hall is expected to feature several different types of cuisines, including Italian, Asian fusion, or upscale American fare!